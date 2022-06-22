Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – On 2021, President Uhuru’s family made headlines after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) linked the first family to 13 offshore companies holding billions of shillings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to shed light on the billions held by his family members in offshore accounts but up to date, he has never provided a comprehensive statement on the allegations.

Most of his political critics challenged the Head of State to make a public wealth declaration if he was committed to the fight against corruption in the country.As he finishes his term in office, President Uhuru is worried because 2022 presidential candidate, David Waihiga, has vowed to recover billions hidden abroad.

“I do not want to reveal that I will insist on how Nigeria treated its former President Sani Abacha by demanding that he returns all the billions he had stolen from his people … I do not want to scare anyone, but of course, they will have to bring back all that money,” Waihiga said.

“I am a member of the clergy and I come with no integrity blemish. I will demand that all the diplomats in the country help us get our looted money back to be pumped into our economy,” he said.

The Agano Party presidential flag bearer also promised to implement all recommendations on major scandals in the country saying there is no political goodwill currently because those involved are related to those in power.

“In my second day in office, I will also demand to be furnished with all investigative reports of major scandals in this country. Knowing too well that my name and those of my family members are not in those reports, I will be in a clear position to go after the big fish. And I will do it,” he said.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, Waihiga warned Kenyans against voting for candidates who are spending billions on their campaigns.

“Those characters will first reclaim their expenses from the national economy, hence prolonging our pain in experiencing the raw effects of corruption,” he noted.