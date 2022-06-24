Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – It appears most Kenyans are holding fake degrees and not just embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Kakamega counterpart, Cleophas Malala, whose academic qualifications are in question.

This is after the Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) flagged 169 undergraduate degrees being held by students who enrolled in a college based in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a notice dated yesterday, GLUK stated that the 169 graduates were victims of unscrupulous institutions that were using its name to award fake degree certificates.

The University advised members of the public to be cautious with certificates offered in its name amidst the ongoing controversy over the influx of fake degrees in the country.

“The Governing Council and Management of the Great Lakes University of Kisumu are concerned over the increased number of academic fraud cases brought to our attention.”

“In particular, the incident of 169 unsuspecting students who enrolled with Baraton College Limited (Eldoret) and purportedly graduated with Academic Degrees that are fraudulently branded with Great Lakes University of Kisumu credentials on the 17th December 2021 at their college grounds,” read the notice in part.

Further, the Kisumu-based institution of higher education released graduation dates that can be used to authenticate degrees from the University.

“We would like to clarify that the dates of graduation as alleged on the degrees/certificates are wrong and wish to advise the public to refer to our true record of our graduation dates and venues.”

GLUK stated that it will take legal action against institutions and individuals behind the fake degree, adding that the degree holders will also be held responsible.

“Therefore, the general public is requested to take cognizance of this notice and exercise caution in dealing with unscrupulous individuals and institutions posing and/or claiming to be associated with Great Lakes University of Kisumu.”

“Furthermore, any member of the public in possession of such degrees/certificates not conferred/awarded on the aforementioned dates and at an official congregation of the university should be warned that legal action shall be taken against them,” GLUK stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.