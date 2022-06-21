Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Dear friends in the USA at some point you have experienced or encountered your Kenyan friends requesting to use your USA Bank Account for some payments.

Frank Obegi (killed recently) was one of the worst scammers and online fraud in Kenya. Of late, there has been an increase in the number of young Kenyans requesting Cashapps, Zelle, Venmo, Bank accounts, World remit, Send wave, PayPal and home addresses of their friends/ family in the US and North America.

They convince their friends and families in the US that they are in the “online writing” business. Once they get your information, they send insane amounts of money to the accounts requested. They are even generous enough to give you 10% or even more. ..via send wave to their friends mpesa bank in Kenya. After 5-10 transactions the bank accounts of their friends and family members in the US will be limited and frozen due to suspicious activity.

By now the hacked account owner will have reported the scam to the police/bank. The worst case is when the police contacting you to know how the transactions were done and why the money was moved in vast amounts the moment it hit your account. Imagine being incarcerated in a foreign country for a crime you didn’t know.

The banks in the US use a system called Checksystem. When your name/social security number is forwarded to this system, you won’t be able to open a bank account in any US Bank. You CANNOT survive in these countries without a bank account. And now your PROBLEMS have just began.

Advice to the “crypto gang” disguising itself as “online writers” PLEASE DON’T FVCK UP THE LIVES OF YOUR BROTHERS/SISTERS IN THE US! There’s no business that gives you 80% profit unless it’s a scam. If you have family members in the US be sure to inform them about all this.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.