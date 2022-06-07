Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – On Tuesday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Roots Party leader, George Wajackoyah, to vie for the presidency.

Wajackoya is expected to battle it out with 2022 presidential election front runners, William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance party.

If elected President in the August 9th General Elections, the former street boy who has 17 academic certificates will become Kenya’s most learned President.In December 2021, Wajackoya graduated with a post-graduate diploma in Migration Studies adding to his dozens of academic qualifications that saw him designated a Professor.

Wajackoyah, the first presidential aspirant to openly declare that he will legalize Marijuana if he is granted the latitude to serve the Republic of Kenya as the fifth president becomes the first Professor to vie for the country’s top seat.

In 2013, Wajackoya announced that he will vie for President, but bolted out at the last minute without any explanation.

A closer look at Wajackoyah’s rich educational background shows that he did not attain the professor title for doing nothing.George Luchiri Wajackoyah has a Ph.D from Walden University and studied a Post Graduate Diploma in Law at Kenya School of Law.

He then proceeded to study for a Masters in Law in the USA at the University of Baltimore.

He did his second Master’s degree in Law (LLM) at SOAS University of London.

This ambitious man then went ahead and did a third Masters degree in philosophy at Walden University.

The Roots Party leader then studied Masters of Laws Development at the University of Warwick, UK.

It was at this point that education became very sweet to him.

He again studied Bachelor of Laws at the Universities of Wolverhampton (UK) after which he came to Africa and studied Advanced Diploma in French at the University of Burundi.

Wajackoyah who named Justina Wamae as his 2022 presidential running mate further holds a Diploma in French from the Kenya Institute of Administration.

He also studied Economics and Refugee law at World University Service, United Kingdom.

At Riara University, he studied the Laws of Kenya.

He did a Postgraduate Diploma at Maastricht University.

He studied Legal Practice Course LPC at the University of Westminster, UK.

He undertook a Certificate in Comparative Laws at the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

Apart from law, Wajackoya has also studied Criminal/ Civil Litigation at the American Heritage University of Southern.