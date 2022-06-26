Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, has expressed confidence in defeating his arch-rival, William Ruto, in the August poll.

Speaking during Azimio meeting Chaired by Raila on Friday, the coalition said it is aiming at garnering 15 million votes.

However, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna does not share Azimio’s enthusiasm.

According to Miguna, Raila stands no chance against Ruto in the August contest.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna dismissed the possibility of the ODM leader winning the August polls.

According to Miguna’s projections, Ruto has maintained a grip on the vote-rich regions of Mt Kenya and his Rift Valley backyard.

The controversial lawyer further opined that DP Ruto stands a high chance of getting a considerable number of votes from Coast, North Eastern, Western, and Nairobi making it hard for Raila to win.

“With Mount Kenya, North and South Rift regions commanding 10,000,000+ votes while completely under lock and key of William Ruto and UDA Kenya, plus additional votes from Coast, Eastern, North Eastern, Western and Nairobi, there is no way in hell for conman Raila Odinga,” Miguna said.

According to the IEBC official register, Mt Kenya and Rift Valley considered to be Ruto’s strongholds control 10, 123,637 registered voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.