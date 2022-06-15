Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Social media is awash with a shocking video of three young Kisii gay men having sex in what looks like a house party.
The middle-aged men were indulging in alcohol and busy drilling each other.
One of the guys in the viral sex tape has been identified as Dominic Makori.
He works in a tattoo parlour at Market Plaza in Kisii town.
See his photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>