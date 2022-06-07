Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Renowned radio host and disc jockey, DJ Bash of Homeboyz radio, has no plans of getting married anytime soon.

Bash, who is in his late thirties, said women can be evil and this is the reason he has decided to remain a bachelor.

He was reacting to a DM by one of his fans who lamented that his wife disappeared with their three kids.

Bash also went through the same agony after his wife disappeared with their kids and eloped with a rich mzungu.

“Some of y’all women can be so evil. Prayers up to the men going through it. Avoid those people if you can. Nijikute nikoa mimi. Alafu y’all out here crying about deadbeat dads. SMH!,” he wrote.

Below are photos of Bash’s ex-wife Gathoni who broke his heart after eloping with a rich mzungu, who surprised her with a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

