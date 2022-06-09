Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Feli Nuna has stated that if offered $2 million, she would wear G-string underwear to an interview.

During an interview on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmre, aired Wednesday, June 8, Nuna who regularly appears in interviews with a towel – said that wearing a towel to interviews is for her brand and that if she is paid $2 million to wear only G-string pants to an interview, she will gladly accept.

“If there’s money involved, I will do it. If I’m given 2 million dollars, I will do it! I will go and do body goals, it’ll even encourage me to hit the gym. You’ll see my body and marvel, ah it’s so easy. I’ll do it for 2 million dollars and am not kidding.”

“If I can wear it to the beach and swimming pool, why can’t I? I will risk it. I’m ready to risk it all. It is like wearing a bikini and just walking. It’ll even encourage me to eat well and work out.

“The same way it’s a dare, am also daring the people to give me that amount of money, I will do it. If my child asks me in the future, I will be like, that’s why you are driving a posh car sit down and enter the mansion. I will call the chef, chef give my daughter some caviar to eat.” Feli Nuna added.