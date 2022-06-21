Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will deport all Chinese nationals selling maize roasted in Kenya once he forms the government in August.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Nairobi economic forum organised by Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Ruto said the Chinese people who are selling roasted maize in Kenya and also doing some local works will be deported since those jobs are supposed to be done by Kenyans.

The second in command further said his government won’t and will never give a chance for Chinese people or any foreigners to do the work that belongs to the local Kenyans.

“Wachina wote wanachoma Mahindi Kenya,nitawapandisha Ndege Warudi Kwao,” Ruto said.

He also stated his government will be made of Mama Mbogas and hustlers and will have no place for dynasties since they will continue oppressing Kenyans.

Ruto concluded by urging Kenyans to support his Bottom-up economic model, saying it will solve all the problems affecting them since independence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.