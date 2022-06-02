Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Kim Kardashian has finally revealed that she pursued comedian Pete Davidson mainly for sex.

The reality star made this known during the eighth episode of The Kardashians.

The mother-of-four said she wasn’t looking for a relationship when she first hooked up with the 28-year-old comedian.

She added that she had heard about his “BDE” (big dick energy) and she was simply “DTF” (down to fuck).

She also hinted at having the best sex of her life with Davidson, while adding that he’s simply the “best human” she’s met.

The conversation began with Kim listening to a conversation between her nephew Mason and her daughter, North.

Mason, Kourtney’s first son, was telling North how cool Travis Barker, now his stepfather, is.

Kim recounted Mason’s statement about Travis to her mother Kris.

Kim said: “I overheard their convo and Mason goes, ‘Can you drop me off at Travis’ studio?'”

Kim continued: “He was like, ‘It’s so cool’ and he was telling North, ‘they have these bikes and it’s just so fun.’ His tune has totally changed since the engagement.

“‘I heard him say to North, he was like, ‘You know, getting a step-dad is not so bad. They’re not these evil people like you see in the movies.”

Kim told Kris that the way Mason was talking to North gave her the feeling that, “everything would work out” for Kourtney and Travis.

Kim then said in her confessional: “I think after hearing this conversation with Mason and North, and just hearing how he’s getting along with Travis and just loving having someone else around, I just think OK there’s hope. Someday I’ll have someone who’ll come around and hang out with the kids.”

A producer for The Kardasians then asks Kim: “So are you dating Pete? Why have you been so secretive?”

Kim responds: “Honestly, I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not just be so like… ‘Oh my God I met someone and I’m having fun.’ And then just start talking about it on a show and then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be like an idiot, or a wh**e, either one.”