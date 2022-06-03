Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – TV host and media personality, Piers Morgan has reacted to Johny Depp’s legal win over his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Wednesday, June 1, the jury taking part in the hearing finally delivered their unanimous verdict, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor being awarded $10million in compensatory damages and an additional $5m in punitive damages.

Heard, whose head was bowed as she listened to the jury’s verdict on the case, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims against Depp, and was awarded $2m.

Reacting to the result on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan described the verdict as a ‘complete slam dunk victory for Johnny Depp’ and a ‘wipeout for Amber Heard’, adding that it was a ‘complete vindication’ for Depp.

“I think this is a big victory in the battle against cancel culture”

‘It’s hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard. It’s a complete disaster and failure,’ the broadcaster remarked.

Morgan also said that he doesn’t believe Heard will ‘get any work after this’, although he questioned whether the ‘vicious’ reaction to Heard throughout the trial ‘is ever a good thing’.

In a statement reacting to the jury’s verdict, the 36-year-old Heard said she was ‘heartbroken’, stating: ‘The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.’

Meanwhile, Depp said in a statement after his victory: ‘Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.’

