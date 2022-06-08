Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones has dismissed rumours of her split with the US rapper.

Kanye turns 45 today, June 8, and the model, 24 went on Instagram to share a PDA-filled video showing loved-up photos of her and Kanye.

She wrote, “Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu” followed by a heart emoticon.

This comes following reports that Chaney Jones and the Donda singer have parted ways after five months of dating.

Watch her birthday message to Kanye below.