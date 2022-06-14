Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – American comedian, DeRay Davis has revealed that lost his virginity at 11 years old in a threesome with two 30-year-olds who were his mother’s friends.

Davis made the shocking disclosure while speaking about sexual assault charges that are proliferating in Hollywood during a recent interview with Vlad TV.

The comedian and interviewer started talking about the Harvey Weinstein and Terry Crews allegations, before speaking about his own experience.

“I’ve been as a young guy … my mother’s friends … my mother was involved in a lot of stuff. But I’ve had older women … that have taken advantage of me.”

He called them two “ugly, horrible-looking women.” He said he was “11 going on 12 and had no hair on me.” He called it “disgusting.” He said that to this day, it’s difficult for him to “go down” on women because of what the two women did to him as a child.

He called the women’s vaginas a “scary jungle” and a “terrible place to be” and “made [his] Kool-Aid taste different.”

Watch the interview below