Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Music star, Justin Bieber has credited his faith in Jesus for helping him deal with his recent medical challenges.

Over the weekend Bieber revealed he is suffering from facial paralysis- a condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He made the announcement after postponing three of his shows.

The illness occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone’s ears.

Symptoms can include a painful rash inside the ear canal and outside the ear, at times attacking the tongue and roof of the mouth, as well as vertigo and tinnitus.

It can also cause paralysis on the side of the face which has been attacked by the virus.

In a three-minute video to his 240 million followers over the weekend, Bieber smiled and blinked to show how the right side of his face did not move.

Writing on his Instagram story, Bieber said; “wanted to share a bit of how I’ve been feelin”.

“Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” the Canadian wrote.

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”