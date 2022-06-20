Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto, exposing his lies regarding the Kenya Kwanza agreement.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kuria revealed that he has never seen the coalition’s agreement.

He noted that the power-sharing deal between Deputy President William Ruto, ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula was kept under wraps from other affiliate parties.

According to the legislator who is also eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, the initial agreement between Chama Cha Kazi and the Kenya Kwanza coalition is based on the numbers they brought to the table.

“I have never seen the agreement. I just hear about it that ANC would get 30 percent.”

“The agreement we signed is that our share of government is going to be commensurate with our efforts and that is why we are complaining about our efforts being curtailed. How can we have meetings to plot against partners?” Kuria posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST