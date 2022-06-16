Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Hollywood actress, dancer and model, Cheryl Burke has opened up about her sex life.

She made the confession during an episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game which she shared on her Instagram page.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ star said she wanted to clarify a few things for her fans, calling it her “biggest confession to date.”

“I’ve never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse,” Burke explained. “This doesn’t reflect on any partner I’ve been with. It only reflects on me.”

“I think the reason I didn’t want to say it [at the time] was because I didn’t want to hurt anyone,” she added. “But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability.”

The confession was met with a lot of love in the comments, with many women saying they too haven’t experienced an orgasm through intercourse.

“Same!! I love that you shared that. I think there are lots of women in the same boat but don’t really talk about it,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for being so honest with us!”

Burke, filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence, in February, 2022.

She said she has not had sex since 2021.

“It feels so good knowing I’m not alone,” Burke said. “Some of you guys have gone literally years without it and because ultimately everyone is saying is there just hasn’t been the right one yet and I think in society today, we kinda judge the fact that wait, we have to have sex every week just to feel like we’re enough and actually, don’t agree.”

She continued, “I used to have to want that and I think that was because I didn’t think I was enough and validated myself through engaging in physical activity like that.”

See video below