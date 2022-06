Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Big Brother’s Tacha has disclosed that she has never been a side chic to anyone.

The former reality star made this known on Twitter while playing “Never have I ever” with her fans.

“Never have I ever been someone’s side piece,” she wrote.

Fans have asked if this revelation is a sub directed at any of the other housemates.