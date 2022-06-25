Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Hollywood icon, Sharon Stone has spoken for the first time about suffering nine miscarriages with her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The Basic Instinct actress, 64, discussed her loss while commenting on an Instagram post by People, where Dancing With The Stars performer Peta Murgatroyd opened up about losing a pregnancy with her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The revelation came after Murgatroyd, 35, spoke about how she found out she lost her pregnancy while husband Maks, 42, was away in Ukraine.

Opening up about her own experience with pregnancy loss, Sharon said;

‘We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,’ Stone wrote.

‘It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally,’ the star – who has three sons through adoption – went on.

‘Yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.’

‘Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,’ she wrote, wrapping up her message.

Stone is now the mother of three sons through adoption, Quinn, Laird and Roan.

Her post came just before the Supreme Court confirmed its reversal of its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the landmark case that, until Friday, established the right to abortion in the United States for over 50 years. The announcement sparked outrage from many in Hollywood and beyond, renewing public discussions surrounding women’s access to healthcare and bodily autonomy.

It’s not the first time Sharon Stone is talking about an emotional personal subject.

Last year Stone candidly reflected on her miscarriages and praised the ‘global sisterhood’ for now speaking out about ‘issues of loss and heartache’.