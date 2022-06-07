Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Former Man United goalkeeper, Andy Goram has revealed that he has been given ‘around four to six weeks’ to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.

Goram has now confirmed that he has ‘taken a turn’ after his condition was leaked online, and said that his cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

‘It’s now thought I have four to six weeks,’ he told the Daily Record.

‘It was a private message I sent someone who shared it and it ended up online. It’s disappointing that someone would do that.

‘The cancer has spread a lot quicker than everyone thought. I felt really ill and was in a lot of pain on Tuesday and needed an ambulance to take me back to hospital.

‘The tests confirmed the cancer was now in my lymph nodes and spreading fast.’

After initially rejecting the chance to have chemotherapy, Goram has now had a change of heart on seeking treatment and will now have radiotherapy to give him more time with his loved ones.

According to him, it was important to him to be with his grandchildren and son.

‘My specialist recommended radiotherapy, he added. ‘I decided to take his professional advice. I’ve said from the start I’ll fight on until D-Day.

‘If this radiotherapy on Tuesday and my follow-up treatment prolongs my life I’ll be able to see more of my family, friends and ex-teammates.

‘It’ll give me the chance to spend more time with my two grandchildren. That’s my target.’

On the support he had received on social media, he added: ‘It’s all been very overwhelming but the people around me, everyone, my son Danny, have been great.’

The former goalkeeper played 184 times for the Rangers, winning five league titles and three Scottish Cups. He was a favourite of Sir Alex Ferguson, who gave the keeper his first of 43 Scotland caps in 1985 and signed him on loan at Manchester United in 2000.