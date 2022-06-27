Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Television host and actor, Nick Cannon has said that he has “failed miserably” at monogamy.

41-year-old Cannon who spoke to Shelley Wade of New York City radio station 94.7 The Block, admitted he hasn’t always been faithful but is hopeful he will settle down eventually.

The rapper who is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi and is rumoured to have another one on the way with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his youngest twins said;

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships.

“But God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

Wade pressed Cannon to elaborate on what the “deciding factor” would be in returning to the altar, quipping, “because you don’t have a problem getting women, for sure.”

Responding to Wade’s follow-up query, Cannon joked, “I’ve probably had a few mid-life crises.”

He added;

“I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

There’s an impressive range of names that crop up in Cannon’s storied romantic entanglements; from his relationship with Christina Milian in the early- to mid-aughts, to a brief fling with none other than Kim Kardashian in 2006, to a whirlwind romance with Mariah Carey in 2008 that quickly escalated into nuptials that same year.

His marriage with the “Fantasy” singer, 52, is his only one to date. In 2011, the now-ex-couple welcomed fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Since finalizing his divorce with Carey in 2016, however, Cannon has apparently taken to rapid-fire date-cycling through a series of various women — and has fathered numerous additional children.

The comedian shares children with model Brittany Bell (son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1), and DJ Abby De La Rosa, 31 (9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir). He also fathered a son with singer Alyssa Scott, 28, though the baby tragically died of brain cancer at just 5 months old.

Additionally, Cannon is also expecting with model Bre Tiesi, 31, and is rumored to be the father of another baby with De La Rosa, who recently announced she’s pregnant again.