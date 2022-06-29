Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, has revealed he spent the best three years of his life while in prison.

In 1992 he went to jail when he was accused by Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant, of rape, Tyson denied the accusations, even so, he was imprisoned in the Indiana Youth Center. His sentence was 10 years, 6 in prison and 4 on probation, but because of his good behavior he was in prison for only 3 years. He was released in 1995.

Many thought the three years he spent in prison would have been very difficult because he was at the top of his career but he apparently had a better time than expected.

Tyson revealed that he earned the inmates’ respect after rapper Tupac Shakur visited him in jail.

“They respected [Tupac], soon as he came in the room, they started applauding,” Tyson told NORE and DJ EFN.

In a new interview with “The Pivot Podcast” where he looked relaxed, while smoking a marijuana cigarette, Tyson said;

“I had the best three years of my life in prison,” said Tyson. “I had peace. That money doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have your peace, your stability and your balance. You need your sanity to dictate any part of life.”

“I had good food, everybody was nice to me, they treated me well.”

“I would run around the yard 8 or 9 miles and in the evenings I would jump for four hours, in my cell. Everybody treated me good in jail, they were afraid of me, but I was always a good person.