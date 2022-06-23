Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 June 2022 – An Indian man has taken to social media to rant after he was dumped by his girlfriend.

He shared photos of when they were dating and said that he did everything possible to make his girlfriend happy, including feeding her with his own hand.

“I even fed you with my own hand but you hurt me,” he wrote in one of the posts and shared a photo pampering his girlfriend on a date.

“A relationship of only lies,” he ranted in another post.

Looking at his social media posts, the aggrieved man is nursing a serious heartbreak.

Check this out.

