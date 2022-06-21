Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday showed his true colours after he went berserk on innocent journalists who were just doing their job and kicked them out of his rally.

Ruto had toured his Rift Valley turf of Nakuru to consolidate his August State House bid in the company of his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika among other leaders and journalists showed up.

While wondering who had invited them, Ruto accused the journalists of peddling propaganda.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate immediately ordered the journalists who were in attendance to leave the Njoro farm where the meeting was being held to allow them to discuss what he termed as ‘important issues.’

“Why do we have these media houses here? Can you people leave because we want to discuss important issues? I don’t want them here. Allow us space, you peddle a lot of propaganda,” Ruto ordered.

This saw journalists spend more than three hours waiting for the deputy president to brief them on the ‘important issues’ they were discussing.

It is understood that this is not the first time the second in command is kicking journalists out of his meeting.

In March 2022, members of the press were kicked out of Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Convention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.