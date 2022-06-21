Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Media personality, Tolu “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren has said that she does not always like the term ‘strong woman’ because it often means how much suffering a woman can endure.

“Softness for life. One of these days, I will explain why I don’t always like the term ‘strong woman’. For me quite often it basically means how much burden, heartbreak, devastation a woman can carry and just keep going” she wrote.

