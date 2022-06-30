Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Azimio – One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that he secretly auctioned the country’s three ports to a Dubai-based firm.

Through his presidential secretariat spokesperson, Makau Mutua, Raila said the accusations made by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and the entire Kenya Kwanza team are untrue.

On Wednesday, Mudavadi said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga travelled to the United Arab Emirates in March this year and inked a secret deal to sell Mombasa, Lamu, and Kisumu ports to a Dubai-based company.

But, Mutua said he had spoken with Raila and he had dismissed the claims.

“I have consulted with Raila about the matter. He has undoubtedly dismissed this allegation with the contempt they deserve,” Mutua said.

He pointed out that since the ODM leader is not in the government, he does not have any legal capacity to enter into any official contracts on its behalf.

Mutua said the allegations are Kenya Kwanza’s latest attempt to deflect their imminent defeat in the upcoming August 9, general elections.

“This latest attempt, like many others, is uncalled for and unbecoming of a side picking anything and everything to shore up their dwindling numbers,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.