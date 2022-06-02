Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Taylor Jane Wilkey, the lady who was pictured in bed with footballer Andy Carroll during his stag-do in Dubai, has revealed she didn’t know he was getting married while also insisting the night they had together was ‘innocent’.

Taylor and another lady identified Phoebe Robb, both 27, followed the England footballer to his luxurious hotel suite at Fairmont the Palm in Dubai just two weeks before he is meant to marry his fiancee, Billi Mucklow.

The next day, Taylor, from Scarborough, shared photos of her laying in bed with the footballer, 33, and wearing his hotel bathrobe after a 17-hour day with him and his pals.

She told The Sun: ‘At no point did anyone mention it was a stag do, we were told it was a lads’ holiday, I didn’t know he was getting married.’

Taylor, who works in Dubai as a bar manager at a hotel, described her time with Carroll as ‘really boozy’ and said the striker was ‘steaming drunk’.

Reflecting on the night, she said they arrived at The Avenue Dubai, a nightclub in the Shangri-La Hotel, at around 1am and headed to the VIP area, where Andy had booked a table.

She said they all had shots of Grey Goose vodka before Andy danced around with underwear on his head, while one of his friends fell off a chair and through a false wall.

‘I remember Andy dancing around with the waistband from a pair of Calvin Kleins on his head and the DJ kept giving him a shout-out,’ she added.

She said she saw Andy and his friends spend around £30,000, and that Andy drank at least 20 rounds of vodka, 10 glasses of sangria, and 10 shots of Jägermeister and Grey Goose vodka.

But Taylor insisted that the night was just ‘innocent fun’ and apologised to Andy’s fiancée Billi, 34, for the ‘mess’.

Speaking about the photograph of herself in a bed with Andy, Taylor insisted ‘nothing sexual’ happened between them and expressed her embarrassment for passing out on the bed.

Taylor, who claimed the pictures were leaked on Snapchat after she sent them to her friends, said she has done nothing wrong and added that Andy was too drunk for anything to have happened between them.

‘He didn’t try anything – and even if he had wanted to, he was too drunk,’ she said.

Taylor admitted she felt guilty for taking photographs of them both in bed, and that wearing his dressing gown, was just meant to be a ‘joke’.

She also insisted she was not naked in the picture of them both in bed, saying she was wearing a strapless dress and that other people were in the room at the time.

The scandal has left Carrol’s wedding in limbo as it occurred while his fiancé was also in Dubai for her hen-do with her female friends, not knowing her husband-to-be had visited the country to ‘gatecrash’ her hen party with his own stag-do.

Billi is also said to have replaced a WhatsApp profile picture of herself and her fiancé with a photo of just their children after his Dubai exploits were made public.

According to The Sun, she fled the couple’s Essex home on Saturday and is struggling to decide what to do next.

It’s understood that Billi is demanding Andy ‘hand over everything’ in relation to the pictures before their wedding. She also reportedly wants to see every single image from the night in question to fully understand what happened.

A friend said: ‘It’s the only way she can move on — however bad it is.’

Carroll met his fiancee in 2013 and the pair got engaged a year later. He has two young children with Billi and two from a previous relationship.