Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Huddah Monroe has said she is not cold hearted towards men and she can’t do without dick.

The socialite, who stated this during a question and answer session with her fans last night, also admitted that men have bought cars and houses for her.

“First I can’t do without dick. Cold hearted? Men have bought me homes and cars and I ‘ve never been single all my life. Dunno how they do that to a cold person.” she wrote.

