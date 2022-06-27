Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 June 2022 – Former TV anchor turned businesswoman, Betty Kyallo, has claimed that she can’t date a man who doesn’t drive a good car.

Speaking during an interview, Betty bragged that she only dates men who drive expensive cars and for any man to win her heart, he must earn a higher salary than her.

According to the divorced single mother, dating a man who drives a cheap car like a Probox is like insulting her standards.

“I have standards. I can’t date a man who doesn’t have a good car, good car means TX or V8. If I date a man who owns a probox, then it’s like insulting my standards.

“I can’t fall in love with a man who earns less salary than me and doesn’t have a better car than me. I urge my fellow women to set standards, better date a sugar daddy than these boys struggling to breathe”, she said.

Betty has dated multiple men since breaking up with Dennis Okari.

Most of her relationships last for less than 5 months.

Her Borana ex-boyfriend went on a ranting spree after they broke up and said that she is a golddigger.

He vowed that he will never date a Kamba lady again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.