Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Exactly a month ago, there were rumours that there is a well-planned scheme to assassinate a presidential candidate ahead of the August 9, elections.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance, without mentioning names, warned other presidential hopefuls to watch out for their safety claiming that the move is expected to help the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga win the presidency.

Some Kenyans now believe strongly that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, William Ruto, is one of the targets.

On Sunday, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna advised the 2022 presidential election front runner, William Ruto, to only use satellite phones to communicate so that he does not get assassinated before the August 9, General Elections.

“Deputy President William Ruto should only use Satellite phones to communicate. No careless drinking of water or consumption of food. Like Mukhisa Kituyi taught us: Watch Slay Queens with 12 eyeballs,” Miguna Miguna said

Miguna was responding to a social media user who had urged the Deputy President to be extra careful even with his personal doctor saying one can use such persons to eliminate him during this electioneering period.

“We are now in a crucial phase where enemies panic…and do anything to eliminate their competitors. Food poisoning is a reality. Air and road accidents can be stage-managed. Personal doctors can be influenced. DP Ruto should extra careful,” the social media user said.

Last month, conman-cum-politician, Don Bosco, who is seeking the Kitutu Chache parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket, claimed that the deep state wants to eliminate one presidential candidate to pave way for the extension of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“One of the independent presidential candidates will be assassinated. That will postpone the presidential elections to pave way for them to evaluate Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Parliamentary elections. Winners will be bought to campaign for a deep state candidate. Watch out. Bye,” Gichana said.