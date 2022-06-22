Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, is taking a stab at the presidency for the fifth time in the August 9, General Elections.

Raila who has vied for the presidency a record four times has been spending billions in his campaigns but has not won in any of his previous attempts.

There are rumours that some sitting Governors have been financing Raila’s 2022 presidential campaigns, something that has extended to his supporters.This comes even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has capped presidential campaign spending in the next General Election at KSh 4.4 billion.

A middle-aged man in Kisii has surprised Kenyans after he sensationally put his kidney on sale to finance Raila’s State House bid.

Daudi Abuya, a die-hard supporter of the former Prime Minister was spotted on Wednesday carrying a placard in the outskirts of Kisii town seeking someone who is ready to buy his kidney

He says the proceeds will be directed towards financing Raila’s presumed last attempt at the Presidency

“I am selling my kidney to support Raila Odinga and Martha Karua campaigns,” Daudi said.

Daudi said the recently released manifesto by the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance duo Raila Odinga and his 2022 presidential running mate Martha Karua will cure the predicament the country has been facing in the recent decades.

“Their recently released manifesto will breathe new life into our country. That is why I want to support them by any means possible,” the man added.

The average price of a kidney on the black market is KSh 12 million but ‘donors’ get as little as KSh 200,000 if they are lucky enough to actually get out of the surgery table alive.