Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has received a major boost after Jubilee Party aspirant in the Kiambaa constituency, Kariri Njama, abandoned the ruling party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Tuesday, Kariri, who lost to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Njuguna Wanjiku in the last year’s by-election in Kiambaa, said after soul searching and listening to the ground, he has decided to join DP Ruto.

“East or west, home remains to be the best option for me as Kariri Njamba. Having William Samoei Ruto on my side was the best option for me as an upcoming Politician,” Njama said

He confidently admitted that there is no way President Uhuru Kenyatta or even the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga can decide on behalf of Mt Kenya residents.

“When Kikuyu’s decide to move forward, then you cannot decide for them. Those people should prepare for a big shame come August 11th when the Presidential results shall be announced,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.