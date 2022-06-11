Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared a screenshot of the DM a man sent to her via the platform as she ties the knot with the same man.

Via DM, the man, who introduced himself as Goke, told the woman named Tokunbo he will like to chat with her further on WhatsApp and he dropped his number.

She responded, giving him her number too.

Now, two years after their initial chat, they are married.

The new bride shared photos of her and the man getting married and she wrote:

“How it started VS how it’s going.

“I am glad you sent that DM and even happier I responded. Cheers to a lifetime of love and genuine happiness.”