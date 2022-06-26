Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has dismissed the assertion that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has better credentials than him.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua bragged of his many achievements, saying he is far much better than Martha Karua.

According to the Mathira MP, Martha Karua is overrated because she cannot be compared to him.

He noted that he cannot be compared to the Narc-Kenya leader as they are like day and night in terms of what the two stand for.

“The comparison between myself and Karua is like day and night. We are working on economic changes that will create jobs and a good business environment so that our people can thrive. That is the difference. People can continue making these comparisons but you cannot compare day and night,” he said.

