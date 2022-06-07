Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, will defend his parliamentary seat in the August 9, General Election.

The outspoken legislator, who often brags about his academic credentials, has perfected the art of belittling his supposed opponents.

In October 2020, Owino termed 2022 presidential election front runner, William Ruto’s die-hard, Cosmo Choy, as a ‘beberu’ (Swahili for he-goat) due to his goatee.This saw Cosmo Choy, who had announced plans to unseat Babu, shelve his ambitions in the August 9, General Election.

On Monday, the ODM legislator again belittled his longtime competitor who has expressed interest in contesting for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat again after losing in 2017.

In a post on social media that he later pulled down, Owino said his opponent, Francis Murreithi, is too ugly to lead.

He said that a leader must not only be sharp upstairs but must also have an inspiring look, factors he said his bitter rival does not have.

“Huyu opponent wangu jameni. Hana akili na sura pia ni mbaya. A leader must have an inspiring look. Sura nyeti! (My opponent surely. He lacks both intellect and looks. A leader must have an inspiring look!)” he said and posted a photo of Mureithi.

Babu is expected to square it out with Francis Mureithi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Babu has not only demeaned his competitors but even those who are opposing Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition flag bearer, Raila Odinga.

Last month, the lawmaker took a swipe at former Law Society of Kenya boss, Nelson Havi, saying that his intellectual capacity is way above his.