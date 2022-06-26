Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has officially abandoned Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Speaking in Kiambu County while drumming up support for his gubernatorial bid in August, Kabogo asked Kiambu residents to vote for him as the governor and Raila Odinga as the president in the forthcoming poll.

Kabogo further urged Raila Odinga supporters in the vote-rich county to vote for him while voting for Baba.

“Na Mimi namwomba wafuasi wa Raila Odinga, ukipigoa Raila Odinga pigia gavana Kabogo,” Kabogo said.

This is a big win for Raila Odinga since Kabogo is one of the most influential leaders from Mt Kenya and having him in your fold is an added advantage.

Other sources say it is just a matter of days before Kabogo is welcomed to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.