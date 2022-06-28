Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – KANU Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has suffered a career-threatening blow ahead of the August polls.

This is after one of his trusted allies dumped him like garbage and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s winning team.

Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie Kipyegon was among the delegates from Baringo that visited Ruto for a secret meeting on Friday, sparking tension even as BBI politics still dominate the region.

Kandie was picked by Alfred Mutua’s Mandeleo Chap Chap party to represent it in Parliament but has been doing Gideon Moi’s bidding since his election.

But now, he has cut links with Gideon Moi and joined the Hustler Nation, pledging his full allegiance to William Ruto.

“I am humbled. Let us work together in this journey of empowering people from the bottom –up,” stated the Baringo Central MP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.