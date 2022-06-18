Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



It’s 31st August – The last day of your summer holidays. You have just remembered that there was an essay assignment that you needed to complete. But, you totally forget amidst visiting beaches and hanging out with your friends.

Now, what can be done? Well, if you have saved some of your pocket money from summer, you could hire Write My Essay 4 Me to do the job for you and deliver high-quality work in a matter of hours. Or, simply, you can do what we ask you to do here.

Writing a 3000-word essay in a day might seem impossible. But what if we tell you with the right steps, you can certainly pull that off.

Well, you had almost three months to complete this essay. Writing one thousand words a month was not that easy. So let’s just forget about this. There is a more pressing matter than lecturing you about what can be done.

It’s time to get started. There is no time to wait. We have only 24 hours at our disposal to craft a high-quality essay.

But First, Calm Down

We can understand that you are not in a situation where you can calm down and try to think about ways where you can write fast. But, let us tell you, there is something preventing you from achieving that goal – STRESS.

Right now, you are extremely anxious and have lost all your confidence in creating a high-quality essay in one day. And to compensate for the time lost, you would try to write mediocre quality content. Why? Because you think that is the best you can do.

But, trust us, there is a better way to do things. But for that, you need to calm down. Close your eyes for a moment and tell these exact words to yourself – I CAN DO THIS! You need to approach this essay with the right mindset.

Visualize the final result – It will be awesome. When you relax, you create a space for yourself where you can think clearly. The sense of control will help you develop a solution easily.

Now that you are calm and confident, you can proceed to write an essay.

Write An Essay Quickly: Speedy Steps To Success

It is true that with a tricky essay, even 24 hours might not be enough to complete. But, if you make your approach streamlined, you will find that you can actually achieve this feat.

Here are the steps you can follow to write your essay faster.

Step 1: Plan Your Time

It is important that you plan your time. No matter how much time you have left, you must divide it accordingly so that every section of your essay gets enough time to work on.

Let’s just say you have 2 hours to complete the essay. Then redistribute the time accordingly. Use one-fifth of the time working on research, outlining, and revising. The rest of the time to create a piece of high-quality content.

You might be wondering the amount of time we have asked to put into the research work. The reason is simple, if you have all the things ready and outlined, the only thing that will be left is to write content. This way, you can focus all your energy on crafting the best content in less time.

Step 2: Outline The Essay

Start with the basics – break the essay into simple paragraphs. Then, designate each paragraph to talk about one part of the essay. Generally, an essay has five paragraphs, including the introduction and conclusion.

Now consider each paragraph as a different piece of content that is connected with the other paragraph. That being said, each paragraph must have an introduction and conclusion of its own.

Ensure that each paragraph contains the following.

Add the main point in every paragraph.

Evidence that supports it.

Summarize your context.

Add a transition that will connect it to the next paragraph.

While you are writing a paragraph considering it as different content, ensure that the main context of each paragraph is related to the essay’s main topic.

Step 3: Research First, Write Later

You mustn’t just start writing without having enough information – you must research first and write later. This way, you will have all the information to write.

Researching before will help you know the information you can put in your essay. You can also plan your essay and connect different paragraphs effectively.

If you write first before completing your research, you will find yourself changing the format of the essay time and time again. This is because you intended to write something, but because of a lack of information, you need to change your approach.

However, you must also know that you don’t have too much time to invest in your research. So, keep your research brief and concise.

Step 4: Make The Introduction & Conclusion Solid

Two parts of an essay hold the most value – The introduction & Conclusion. Your introduction acts as a hook to keep your readers reading your essay. And the conclusion ensures that you end your essay on a high note.

Try to start your essay with a quote, a relevant anecdote, or some statistics that capture your reader’s attention. Now make a transition to the body, where you will talk about the topic of the essay.

In conclusion, you need to summarize everything that you have talked about in the essay. Then, try to write everything more conclusively that projects your paper in a broader context.

Don’t Forget To Do Revision

This step is essential, so make sure you allocate an extra 10 to 15 minutes for it. While you are revising the essay, pay close attention to the tone of the essay, the statement you have made in the paragraph, and formatting.

Once you have completed doing that, check that everything in your text is connected and logically making sense. Once that’s done, check for any typos.

Voila!

Your essay is ready for submission!

We have shared with you some tricks on writing essays when time is running short. While this method is quite helpful, we still want you to complete your essay when you have the time. Doing so will help you not experience such stress.