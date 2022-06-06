Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A young couple has shared photos of how they looked when they started dating 8 years ago, and how their look now in 2022.

The photos show the couple at the early stage of their relationship in 2014 and also in 2022.

Twitter user @crownprinceb captioned his post;

“This journey is not easy. From 2014. When we started 2014. Present 2022.. Please show us love by retweet…”