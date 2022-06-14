Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Rapper Yung6ix took to his Twitter handle to ask his followers to educate him on how to help someone who is suicidal and far away.

In his tweet, the rapper mentioned that his friend is suicidal and he doesn’t know what to do. He wrote;

”My friend is suicidal I don’t know what to do or how to help him, please I need help from my JD’s, how do you help someone who’s suicidal when you are not in the same city as them ?”