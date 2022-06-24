Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HOUSEKEEPING ASSISTANT JOB GRADE 8 (2 POSTS)– REF: KICC/HKA/2022
The Housekeeping Assistant reports to the Housekeeping Supervisor.
Job Specification
Duties and responsibilities
- Set up conferences, exhibitions and events;
- Ensure cleanliness of rooms, linen and furniture;
- Care of assets during set up;
- Service event venues, replacing soiled linen;
- Switch off lights and ensure rooms are locked;
- Report maintenance requirements for machines and other facilities.
Person Specifications
For appointment to this position:-
- Diploma or KCSE D (Plain)
- Technical certificate in housekeeping, good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proficiency in computer applications; and
- Compliance with provision of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their application which should include: –
- One page statement on how you meet the requirements for the position
- Curriculum Vitae
- Indication of current salary
- Professional certificates and testimonials
- Three professional referees
Terms of offer
The successful candidate’s appointment will be as follows:-
- Job Grade KICC 3 shall be appointed contract of five (5) years renewable subject to performance.
- Job Grade KICC 4, KICC 6, KICC 8 shall be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.
- Comply with Chapter 6 of the constitution and avail clearance certificates from: –
- Directorate of Criminal investigation (Certificate of good conduct)
- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax compliance
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
Applications should be sent under confidential cover with the envelope clearly marked as per your application Reference.
“Ref: KICC/……………….20……..” not later than at 5pm to: –
The Chief Executive Officer Kenyatta International Convention Centre P O Box 30746 – 00100 NAIROBI
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>