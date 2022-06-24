Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

HOUSEKEEPING ASSISTANT JOB GRADE 8 (2 POSTS)– REF: KICC/HKA/2022

The Housekeeping Assistant reports to the Housekeeping Supervisor.

 Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities 

  • Set up conferences, exhibitions and events;
  •  Ensure cleanliness of rooms, linen and furniture;
  • Care of assets during set up;
  • Service event venues, replacing soiled linen;
  • Switch off lights and ensure rooms are locked;
  • Report maintenance requirements for machines and other facilities.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this position:-

  • Diploma or KCSE D (Plain)
  • Technical certificate in housekeeping, good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Proficiency in computer applications; and
  • Compliance with provision of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their application which should include: –

  • One page statement on how you meet the requirements for the position
  • Curriculum Vitae
  • Indication of current salary
  • Professional certificates and testimonials
  • Three professional referees

Terms of offer

The successful candidate’s appointment will be as follows:-

  • Job Grade KICC 3 shall be appointed contract of five (5) years renewable subject to performance.
  • Job Grade KICC 4, KICC 6, KICC 8 shall be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.
  • Comply with Chapter 6 of the constitution and avail clearance certificates from: –
  • Directorate of Criminal investigation (Certificate of good conduct)
  • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax compliance
  • Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
  • Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
  • Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should be sent under confidential cover with the envelope clearly marked as per your application Reference.

“Ref: KICC/……………….20……..” not later than  at 5pm to: –

The Chief Executive Officer Kenyatta International Convention Centre P O Box 30746 – 00100 NAIROBI

