HOUSEKEEPING ASSISTANT JOB GRADE 8 (2 POSTS)– REF: KICC/HKA/2022

The Housekeeping Assistant reports to the Housekeeping Supervisor.

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

Set up conferences, exhibitions and events;

Ensure cleanliness of rooms, linen and furniture;

Care of assets during set up;

Service event venues, replacing soiled linen;

Switch off lights and ensure rooms are locked;

Report maintenance requirements for machines and other facilities.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this position:-

Diploma or KCSE D (Plain)

Technical certificate in housekeeping, good communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Compliance with provision of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their application which should include: –

One page statement on how you meet the requirements for the position

Curriculum Vitae

Indication of current salary

Professional certificates and testimonials

Three professional referees

Terms of offer

The successful candidate’s appointment will be as follows:-

Job Grade KICC 3 shall be appointed contract of five (5) years renewable subject to performance.

Job Grade KICC 4, KICC 6, KICC 8 shall be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.

Comply with Chapter 6 of the constitution and avail clearance certificates from: –

Directorate of Criminal investigation (Certificate of good conduct)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax compliance

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should be sent under confidential cover with the envelope clearly marked as per your application Reference.

“Ref: KICC/……………….20……..” not later than at 5pm to: –

The Chief Executive Officer Kenyatta International Convention Centre P O Box 30746 – 00100 NAIROBI