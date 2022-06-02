Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Housekeeper – Kisumu
Qualifications/Requirements
i. A KCSE Certificate
ii. Excellent working knowledge of cleaning appliances and their operations and proper use of cleaning agents
iii. Attention to details
iv. Ability to maintain confidentiality
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter, and copies of your professional and academic certificates to eqakisumu.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by COB on Wednesday, 8th June 2022.
