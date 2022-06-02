Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Housekeeper – Kisumu

Qualifications/Requirements

i. A KCSE Certificate

ii. Excellent working knowledge of cleaning appliances and their operations and proper use of cleaning agents

iii. Attention to details

iv. Ability to maintain confidentiality

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter, and copies of your professional and academic certificates to eqakisumu.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by COB on Wednesday, 8th June 2022.