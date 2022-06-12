Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – The family of a man caught on camera stealing an IPhone 13 Pro-max has called the shop owner to apologize and return stolen phone

A friend of the shop owner came on Twitter this morning to call for help to locate the suspected thief and shared CCTV footage showing the moment the suspected thief entered the shop, stole the phone, and then hid it in his bag.

After the CCTV footage he shared went viral, the shop owner gave an update saying the family of the suspected thief has reached out to him, apologized and returned the phone.

He did not mention if they will be pressing charges against the thief.

”There is a fee for anyone that can provide the whereabouts of this guy He came into a shop to steal a brand new iPhone 13 Pro max. I’ll be posting videos as thread If you have any info, you can me send a dm or dm, 081257 via WhatsApp

It’s crazy how people leave their homes just to come rob us at the market. It is very mad when you think about it and wallahi this guy might have just messed with the wrong shop. One of my colleagues shop was robbed yesterday, please RT quoted tweet.

The iPhone is an iPhone 13 Pro max 128GB Colour: Gold Imei: 355365662621505 Serial number: LWNY2MRWRY Don’t go and buy a stolen iPhone all in the name of “awoof deal”

In an update posted on his handle, the friend wrote;

”Update: THE POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS CRAZY The family of that thief in that viral video finally called to apologize and the item has been retrieved. Thanks for all the RTs guys, God bless you all.”