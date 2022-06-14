Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – A fan of Harry Styles fell from a balcony at the pop star’s stadium show in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday night, June 11, and the horrifying moment was caught on camera.

Shocking video shows the unidentified male plunging from Sky Deck, the third level inside Ibrox Stadium, which was packed full with 50,000 revelers.

The man landed in the stand below amid horrified screams from the crowd.

He is believed to have escaped without serious injury.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m., while Styles was on stage performing his track “Kiwi,” BBC reports.

The singer did not seem to notice the horror incident taking place.

“It was a really scary moment for everyone around,” an eyewitness told Jam Press.

“He fell right in front of us and we really weren’t sure if he was OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the man was tended to by medical staff and that “there were no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the fall.

Many concertgoers took to Twitter to write about the fall.

One man wrote: “My wife was the CPR lady thankfully she didn’t need to as he was breathing. My daughters first concert – unforgettable for too many reasons. This should not have happened.”

“We were literally behind where he fell it was terrifying, there were young girls near us who were absolutely traumatized,” another concertgoer wrote.

As of Monday morning, the singer has not publicly addressed the incident.

Watch the video below.