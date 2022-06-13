Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – City socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray is back in the dating scene after breaking up with her Sierra Leonean boyfriend IB Kabba.

The well-endowed socialite and home wrecker is dating Kennedy Rapudo, who describes himself as a businessman on social media.

Rapudo took to his Insta stories and confirmed that he is dating Amber.

“Partner in crime for life,” she captioned one of the photos while posing with Amber Ray.

Amber Ray followed suit, putting up a photo where she is seen fixing her man’s shirt with the caption “It’s the dimple for me”,

The introduction of Amber Ray’s new boyfriend comes at a time she has been embroiled in an ugly online spat with her ex-boyfriend IB Kabba.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.