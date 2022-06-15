Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his main rival, Raila Odinga, have given their promises of what they will do in the first 100 days in office should they be elected president come August.

To drum up support for their presidential bids, the duo have both promised initiatives targeting the poor, women, youth, and small-scale traders and incentives for manufacturing, agriculture, and other key economic drivers.

For instance, Raila has promised to approve funds to increase the monthly stipend for needy families from KSh2, 000 to KSh6, 000 within his first 100 days in office.

He has also pledged to absorb all jobless teachers into the government payroll, re-introduce Guaranteed Minimum Returns for farmers and roll out universal health insurance care dubbed “Baba Care”.

The ODM leader has further promised to improve security, fight corruption, introduce a digital economy, support Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and introduce a livestock insurance scheme.

On the other hand, Ruto has pledged to establish a KSh 50 billion Hustlers’ Fund as well as allocate 50 percent of his Cabinet to women.

The DP has further pledged to implement the problematic two-thirds gender rule for appointive and elected officials, and halt allegedly selective investigation and prosecution of corruption cases.

He further said he will allocate funds to all the 47 counties for the realization of economic charters, and appoint the six nominated judges that President Uhuru Kenyatta rejected.

While Raila says he will use the KSh2 billion President Uhuru said are stolen every day to actualize his plan, Ruto has remained vague on how he will actualize his Hustlers Fund if elected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST