Friday, June 3, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has sent a message to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he officially rejoined Azimio –One Kenya Alliance on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, Kalonzo dumped the coalition after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga named Martha Karua as his running mate.

While dumping the Raila Odinga-led coalition, Kalonzo said he felt betrayed by Raila Odinga for not picking him as his running mate.

However, on Thursday, Kalonzo re-joined the coalition, saying he has held consultations with his electorate and religious leaders, who advised him to re-join the winning team and work with Raila Odinga.

Reacting to Kalonzo’s move, Wetangula wished him well but told him that he has walked into the lion’s den.

“My brother Kalonzo I wish you well but you have walked into a lion’s den,” Wetangula wrote on his social media page.

