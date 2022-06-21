Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by a local publication has revealed the number of votes Deputy President William Ruto is likely to get from the Mt Kenya region in August.

Ruto is among 4 presidential candidates who have been cleared to vie for the presidency in August.

The second in command, who appointed Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, has been camping in the Mt Kenya region trying to convince the vote-rich area to back his bid in August.

The publication, which conducted an online poll, had asked Kenyans how many votes they think Ruto will get from the Mount Kenya region.

Over 2000 respondents participated in the poll and 45.5 percent stated that Ruto will get over 75 percent.

25.6 percent stated Ruto will get 51-75 percent of Mt Kenya vote.

16.5 percent said Ruto will get 26-50 percent while 12.3 percent said 0-25 percent.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.