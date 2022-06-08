Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Thugs have devised a new method to rob motorists along Peponi Road in Nairobi.

According to renowned Citizen TV journalist Seth Olale, the thugs pretend to be injured and lie on the ground while pleading for help from motorists.

Once you stop to help them, they pounce on you and execute their evil mission.

A middle-aged lady and a man, who are part of the gang that has been operating along Peponi Road, are in police custody after they were caught robbing a motorist using the cunning trick.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.