Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Former Budalangi MP and a member of Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign secretariat, Ababu Namwamba, is now confident that the Kenya Kwanza faction will win the presidential vote in the first round with 60%.

Speaking during an interview, the former Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) claimed that they had done their own polling, expressing confidence in Ruto’s win.

He explained that the DP had an upper hand in the polls compared to Raila Odinga given the number of voters in his key support base.

The former Raila ally stated that his former party boss had lost some of his loyal lieutenants to the Kenya Kwanza faction.

“We are winning this election in the first round and hitting 60 per cent. We are comfortable because all the stars are aligned to DP Ruto’s side.”

“We all know that Raila is the king of polls and he has been leading in polls for the past twenty years. We are pretty much happy to cheer them on because Raila always wins the polls race but when the rubber meets the road in the ballot, things are different,” stated Namwamba.

Further, he refuted claims that Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, had caused the Kenya Kwanza numbers to dip as revealed in the recently released Infotrak polls due to his reckless talk

“We believe that Gachagua is a perfect choice. He exemplifies the hustler spirit and the bottom-up model that we champion and we have no doubt that he has added energy to our campaigns,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.