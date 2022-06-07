Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – On Sunday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commenced the process of clearing presidential hopefuls ahead of the August elections.

The entire process was not as simple as aspirants expected.

All those who wanted to be on the ballot were required to meet several stringent conditions for them to be cleared.

Every presidential hopeful was expected to provide 2,000 signatures of supporters from at least 24 Counties.

For one to be allowed to contest in a presidential election, he/ she must have a degree certificate from a recognized university and this was among the conditions that IEBC strictly looked at.

After the end of the exercise, only four candidates fulfilled all the requirements set out by the electoral commission.

The four cleared include Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya party flagbearer, Raila Odinga, William Ruto of the UDA party, the Agano Party leader, David Mwaure Waihiga, and George Wajackoyah of Roots Party.

“The candidates met the requisite constitutional and statutory requirement and were therefore successful in their bid to contest,” Chebukati said on the four.

But as IEBC cleared the four, 13 shortlisted aspirants failed to meet the conditions and hence they were kicked out of the August polls.

Here is the list of the presidential hopefuls kicked out of the August t race.

Eliud Muthiora Kariara (Independent)

Dorothy Kemunto (Independent)

Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance)

Gibson Ngaruiya Nganga (Independent)

George Munyottah (Independent)

Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent)

James Kamau (Independent)

Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party)

June Juliet Munyeki (Independent)

Justus Juma (Justice And Freedom Party)

Peter Mumbiko King’ori (Independent)

Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili)

Walter Mong’are (Umoja Summit Party)